The Virginia Club of New York is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the ties among University of Virginia alumni living in and around New York City. There are 15,000+ alumni living in the NYC metro area – the Club welcomes them all!

Whether it be a summer softball game in Central Park, a Saturday morning serving food at the soup kitchen in the East Village, or dancing with drink in hand to live music at the Holiday Party, the Virginia Club of New York brings together University alumni to enjoy each other’s company while taking part in fun and fulfilling events throughout New York City.